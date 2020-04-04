Shah Rukh Khan announces seven initiatives to support coronavirus fight
These range from supplying Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to health care professionals to providing daily food requirements to over 5500 Mumbai families.
Shah Rukh Khan’s group companies, Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX announced several initiatives to support the Government of India in its COVID-19 fight.
Besides pledging to contribute to the PM-CARES fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, the superstar has announced five other initiatives to help during the coronavirus crisis. These range from supplying Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to health care professionals to providing daily food requirements to over 5500 Mumbai families.
Shah Rukh shared in a statement, "Given the enormity of the task, my team and I discussed ways to contribute in our own modest way. We have come up with a series of initiatives, which we hope will make a small difference."
The actor added, "At a time when the human race is facing an immense crisis, there can only be one true response: the expression of humanity itself".
Here’s a look at the initiatives announced by SRK :
PM - Cares Fund: Kolkata Knight Riders, the IPL franchise co-owned by Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla Mehta and Jay Mehta has committed to contributing to the PM - Cares Fund
Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund: Red Chillies Entertainment owned by Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan has committed to contributing to the Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for Healthcare Providers: KKR & Meer Foundation will work with the WB and the Maharashtra governments and contribute 50,000 PPE kits. They will also work to raise awareness to encourage other contributions
Meer Foundation along with Ek Saath will provide daily food requirements to over 5500 families for atleast a month in Mumbai. A kitchen will also be set-up to send out 2000 freshly cooked meals everyday to help households and hospitals whose daily needs aren’t being fulfilled
Roti Foundation: Founded by ex-Maharashtra DGP D Sivanandan. During COVID-19, they have tied up with Mumbai Police and are providing meals to underprivileged people and daily wage labourers. Meer Foundation In association with Roti Foundation will provide 3 lakh meal kits with 10,000 people per day for atleast a month
Working People’s Charter: Meer Foundation in association with them will provide basic essentials and grocery items for at least a month to over 2500 daily wage workers who have been identified across Delhi
Support for acid attack survivors: Meer Foundation to provide a monthly stipend to over 100 acid attack survivors which will take care of their basic needs.