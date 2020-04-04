Shah Rukh Khan announces seven initiatives to support coronavirus fight

By Express News Service

Shah Rukh Khan’s group companies, Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX announced several initiatives to support the Government of India in its COVID-19 fight.

Besides pledging to contribute to the PM-CARES fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, the superstar has announced five other initiatives to help during the coronavirus crisis. These range from supplying Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to health care professionals to providing daily food requirements to over 5500 Mumbai families.

Shah Rukh shared in a statement, "Given the enormity of the task, my team and I discussed ways to contribute in our own modest way. We have come up with a series of initiatives, which we hope will make a small difference."

The actor added, "At a time when the human race is facing an immense crisis, there can only be one true response: the expression of humanity itself".

Here’s a look at the initiatives announced by SRK :