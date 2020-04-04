STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stree actor Flora Saini’s short film, Motherland, set for YouTube release

The short film has been written, produced and directed by Vevek Narangs to be at film festivals like London City Film Festival and Virgin Spring Cinefest.

Flora Saini

By Express News Service

Actor Flora Saini, who had earlier featured in the hit Bollywood film Stree and the web series Gandii Baat, is excited for her upcoming short film Motherland, which will soon be available online.

"I’m happy that the movie is soon releasing on YouTube and everyone can watch it anytime. The movie was actually made in 2018 and we got opportunities. The short film has been written, produced and directed by Vevek Narangs to be at film festivals like London City Film Festival and Virgin Spring Cinefest. Now that everyone is home, we planned to release it," said Flora referring to the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus.

"The central theme of the movie is anchored in the idea of our ability to rise above our differences and stand in unity to protect our motherland from the enemies," he shared.

Flora feels blessed and lucky to have got a chance to work on the patriotic short film.“It’s always interesting to work on films which give out wonderful messages to others, and also pay tribute to the Indian Army. Being from an Army family, I can so relate to the subject.”

