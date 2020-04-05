STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

COVID-19 lockdown: Amitabh Bachchan to provide monthly ration to 1 lakh daily wage workers

However, there was no information till when these daily wage workers will receive monthly ration from the donators.

Published: 05th April 2020 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan has pledged monthly ration to support 1,00,000 households of daily wage workers belonging to the All India Film Employees Confederation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative will be supported by Sony Pictures Networks India and Kalyan Jewellers.

"Given the unprecedented nature of the situation we are in, an initiative undertaken by Mr Bachchan, 'WE ARE ONE' has been supported by Sony Pictures Networks India and Kalyan Jewellers, through which the monthly ration of 1,00,000 households across the country will be funded," a statement released by Sony Pictures Networks on Sunday read.

"Through a commercial tie-up with a leading chain of hypermarkets and grocery stores in India, digitally barcoded coupons have been distributed to a verified list of workers from the All India Film Employees Confederation.

Furthermore, monetary help has also been extended to those in need," it added.

However, there was no information till when these daily wage workers will receive monthly ration from the donators.

ALSO READ: Amitabh​ Bachchan claims coronavirus spreads through flies, Health ministry says it does not 

NP Singh, managing director and CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India, said as part of its CSR outreach, SPN took the initiative of working alongside Bachchan to support the households of daily wage earners of the Indian film and television industry.

Bachchan, 77, has been hosting the reality game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" for Sony since 2010.

"SPN's support will ensure that at least 50,000 workers and their families have their home supplies for a month," he added.

Along with this, Bachchan will also feature in a short film "Family", which has been conceptualised and virtually directed by Prasoon Pandey.

"Family", which talks about the importance of staying at home, maintaining hygiene and social distancing, also features Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sonali Kulkarni, Shiv Raj Kumar, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Diljit Dosanjh.

The short film will telecast across Sony Network on April 6.

"Family" aims to capture the resilience of human spirit amid tough times, Singh added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amitabh bachchan COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp