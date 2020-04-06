STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 lockdown: Salman Khan deposits money into accounts of his upcoming film 'Radhe's crew

Despite shoot being stalled owing to the pan-India lockdown, Salman Khan has deposited money into the bank accounts of the crew of his forthcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan

By Express News Service

Money has been deposited into the accounts of all workers who were supposed to be part of the unit between March 26 and April 2.

Confirming the news, makeup artist Subhash Kapoor has said: “What a great thing to do. I thank Salman sir from the bottom of my heart. Times are so tough.” Salman’s gesture follows his decision to extend help to 25,000-odd daily wage workers of the film industry whose lives have been affected by the lockdown.

