STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Richa Chadha spreads lockdown cheer with satirical series

Richa Chadha has started a new parody series on Instagram, where she appears as a kooky and euphoric news reporter called Quarantina, who shares weird news from all over the world.

Published: 07th April 2020 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Richa Chadha | Instagram

By Express News Service

Richa Chadha has started a new parody series on Instagram, where she appears as a kooky and euphoric news reporter called Quarantina, who shares weird news from all over the world.“In the first week of the lockdown, I myself was getting depressed looking at the death toll of this lethal virus and those that are suffering because of the lockdown,” Richa said. “It was giving me anxiety. So I decided to do something about it.”

She also recently also introduced an angry reporter from North India, called Tina Singh, who goes off-script in the middle of the sketch. While Richa has been seen in comic parts in films like Fukrey, she explored her off- screen funny self in ‘One Mic Stand’ last year, where she wrote and performed a standup for a live audience.

Her new series parodies the information overload caused by the coronavirus pandemic. “While my donations for the underprivileged are ongoing, I wanted to create something that would make people smile,” Richa shared.

“I am not making fun of the disease and its impact, simply trying to highlight that even in these conditions, sometimes there’s bizarre news that can make you chuckle despite yourself.” On the film front, Richa was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga. Her upcoming releases are the Shakeela biopic and Madam Chief Minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Richa Chadha
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp