STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sonakshi Sinha's stern message for people abandoning pets over coronavirus

The 'Dabangg 3' actress took to social media to post a picture of herself having a good time with her dog and penned a caption for those who are abandoning their animal friends.

Published: 08th April 2020 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

'Dabangg 3' actress Sonakshi Sinha

'Dabangg 3' actress Sonakshi Sinha

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Taking on people who are abandoning their pets due to the misconception that they spread or contract coronavirus, 'Dabangg' actor Sonakshi Sinha on Wednesday said that such people should abandon their inhumanity instead.

Sinha took to social media to post a picture of herself having a good time with her dog and penned a caption for those who are abandoning their animal friends. "Hearing stories about people abandoning their dogs because they think the virus spreads through them. I have news for you - you are idiots and the only things you should abandon are your ignorance and inhumanity! #dogsdontspreadcorona #bekindtoanimals," the 32-year-old actor wrote.

'Dream Girl' Hema Malini also took to Twitter to urge people to not abandon their pets. "A sad result of the virus which breaks my heart is the inhuman way people abandon their pets-dropping thm far away on the road so they can't find their way bk," the veteran actor and BJP MP said. "This has been happening on a large scale in Mumbai.Pets are part of ur family& ur responsibility.Pls don't throw thm outFolded hands," her tweet further read.

Amid the current panic situation created around the spread of novel coronavirus, reports of people abandoning their pets are doing rounds. However, both the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have denied any such claims.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sonakshi Sinha Hema Malini Coronavirus COVID 19 Celebrities pet Pet coronavirus
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp