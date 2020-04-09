COVID-19: Big B misses wife Jaya on her birthday as she is stuck in Delhi

By IANS

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan is missing his wife Jaya Bachchan on her 72nd birthday, as she is stuck in Delhi owing to the lockdown. The veteran actor took to his blog to express his feelings.

"Jaya's birthday today and the distance where she is stuck, reduced by the inventions of the day in virtual technology .. she was in Delhi at Parliament when the lockdown happened and she could not come back home, in Mumbai," he wrote.

However, Big B seems relieved because Jaya Bachchan is safe. "She is at home in Delhi, within controlled conditions and of course the entire day never passes without FT 's and sharing of conversations which make it seem as though we are all together,"he blogged.

Amitabh Bachchan also thanked fans for wishing Jaya on her birthday. "Many of you have expressed their greetings to her and I sincerely wish to thank all of you for your remembrance and love .. thank you," he wrote.

Abhishek Bachchan also shared a note on Instagram mentioning how much he is missing his mother on her birthday. He wrote: "Although you are away in Delhi due to the lockdown and we are all here in Mumbai, know that we are thinking of you carry you in our hearts. I love you!"