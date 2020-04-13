Kartik Aaryan to interview coronavirus survivors

By Express News Service

Following his awareness-raising monologue on #CoronaStopKaroNa, where he spoke about the importance of social-distancing, actor Kartik Aaryan has started a new series on his YouTube channel addressing the COVID-19 crisis.

The series, titled Koki Poochega, will feature Kartik interviewing real-life heroes like doctors, policemen, social workers and others who have fought and survived the fatal virus. As a celebrity helping to raise awareness, Kartik will speak to survivors and bust some myths about the global pandemic.

“Ever since the outbreak of COVID-19, there is too much misinformation about the virus. Masses are still confused about the dos and don’ts during these critical times,” Kartik said. “I really thought there needs to be clarity and speak to the people who have fought the virus.”

Kartik stresses the need to learn and not panic in these times. “While the doctors, policemen and everyone serving our country are working day and night for us, as an actor I thought, this is the smallest thing I can do through this large medium,” he said.