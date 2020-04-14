STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Actress Shraddha Kapoor approves of Mumbai Police's twist to 'Stree' dialogue

The 33-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared the picture by Mumbai Police that read, "O corona kabhi mat aana" (O corona, never come) with a message to keep every street safe.

Published: 14th April 2020 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Shraddha Kapoor on Tuesday approved the special twist given by Mumbai police to the famous dialogue 'O stree kal aana' from her hit 2018 horror-drama 'Stree' to urge people to stay indoors amid coronavirus spread.

The 33-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared the picture by Mumbai Police that read, "O corona kabhi mat aana" (O corona, never come) with a message to keep every street safe. The dialogue was seen written on a wall just like the movie.

Mumbai Police captioned the picture as, "The only mantra we need to keep #EverySTREEtSafe is not to venture out on the STREEts #TakingOnCorona #coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreakindia #COVID19"

Responding to this Shraddha retweeted the picture with the twist and wrote, "Bilkul" (exactly) along with thumbs up, clapping emoji with a heart.

Many Bollywood actors have expressed gratitude to the police force for working tirelessly to contain coronavirus. Actors including Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar Vicky Kaushal and others used social media to laud the relentless warriors working amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases has climbed to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged/migrated and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shraddha Kapoor Mumbai Police Mumbai Police Stree dialogue coronavirus COVID 19 Stree
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp