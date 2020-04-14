STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Working with them feels nice: Sharad Kelkar on Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn

The actor opens up working with the cast of these films and the equation he shares with actors like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt, with whom he shares screen space.

Published: 14th April 2020 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sharad Kelkar

Bollywood actor Sharad Kelkar. (Photo| IANS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actor Sharad Kelkar has an interesting slate of Bollywood work lined up including "Laxmmi Bomb" and "Bhuj: The Pride Of India". He has opened up working with the cast of these films and the equation he shares with actors like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt, with whom he shares screen space.

The Akshay-starrer "Laxmmi Bomb" is a remake of the superhit Tamil horror comedy "Muni 2: Kanchana". It revolves around Raghava, a cowardly man who gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender woman, who takes revenge on the ones who destroyed her life. The Tamil film featured R Sarathkumar, Raghava Lawrence, Lakshmi Rai, Kovai Sarala, Devadarshini and Sriman in pivotal roles.

"Bhuj: The Pride of India", stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash. The film tells the tale of Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik. The period drama looks back into the journey of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat's Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The women came together to rebuild and repair the only runway in Bhuj, which was crucial for the war. Sharad recently worked with Ajay in "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior". He played the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the film.

"Working with all the actors in both the films it feels nice because I worked with them earlier also. Mr. Dutt and I have major sequences in 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'. I worked with him in 'Bhoomi', there is great chemistry between us... He treats as his younger brother...," Sharad told IANS.

"With Ajay sir it feels like family and the Akshay sir I worked with him in 'Housefull 4'. If you work with people whom you know or worked with before then you are more comfortable with them and because I am much younger than them they treat me very nicely. They have been very kind with me," he added.

Currently, Sharad is at home due to the nationwide lockdown. Does he see a silver line as he is getting to spend time at home with his family? "In TV days obviously I used work everyday. But films or web-series we don't work non-stop. I used to go everyday for meetings, narrations and other things. But break is needed but not for such a log time... I'm a workaholic its very troublesome for me," he added.

But Sharad says he has now gotten used to staying at home.

