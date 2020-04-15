STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

COVID-19: Shah Rukh Khan to be part of 'One World Together At Home' to support healthcare workers

The actor took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce his participation in the 'One World: Together At Home', a virtual concert organized by the World Health Organization.

Published: 15th April 2020 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Shah Rukh Khan (Earnings: 124.38 crore)

Shah Rukh Khan (Earnings: 124.38 crore)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will join artists from around the world for a virtual event to support healthcare workers who are battling it out against the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce his participation in the 'One World: Together At Home', a virtual concert organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and international advocacy organization Global Citizen.

Curated by pop star Lady Gaga, the concert will stream on April 18 on multiple global platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple.

"Health care workers on the frontlines of the #COVID19 crisis need our support. That's why I'm standing in solidarity with @glblctzn and @WHO for One World: #TogetherAtHome - a one-night special event on April 18," Shah Rukh wrote on Twitter.

The special event, 'One World: Together At Home' will see performances from Gaga, Adam Lambert, Billie Joe Armstrong, Camila Cabello, Chris Martin, David and Victoria Beckham, Ellen DeGeneres, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Hudson, Lilly Singh, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Taylor Swift, Vishal Mishra among others.

Like many film personalities, Shah Rukh has been doing his bit to contribute to fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the star provided 25,000 kits of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to the frontline medical staff in Maharashtra fighting to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic in the state.

He has committed to donating the same to West Bengal. Recently, he, along with wife Gauri Khan, offered their four-storey personal office space for treating COVID-19 patients.

The 54-year-old superstar had earlier announced various initiatives to help the country during the health crisis.

According to the Union health ministry, the death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 377, while the number of cases in the country rose to 11,439.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
WHO Shah Rukh Khan World Health Organization Lady Gaga One World Together At Home
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp