Masaba Gupta to make masks to support fight against COVID-19
The Mumbai-based designer, who owns the label House of Masaba which has come to a halt amid lockdown like any other workplace, has launched the self-explanatory initiative 'Maskaba'.
Published: 15th April 2020 06:31 PM | Last Updated: 15th April 2020 07:08 PM | A+A A-
MUMBAI: Fashion designer Masaba Gupta on Wednesday announced that she will be producing non-surgical masks as her contribution in the country's battle against the coronavirus pandemic.
"We thought why not do our bit by donating something that is the need of the hour - non-surgical masks.
These masks are being produced at a production facility with three workers who are being completely taken care of," Masaba wrote on Instagram.
"The fabric which was meant for garments, is being used to produce non-surgical masks for donation that are washable and reusable," she added.
Changing gears for some time In the wake of the current pandemic & lockdown across the country, all operations at the House of Masaba came to a halt. While the damage that this will do is immeasurable at this point, my hope is to keep my chin up by doing my bit to help my country instead-in this time. We have started the production of non-surgical masks for donation at a production facility keeping all hygiene & safety standards in mind. These masks are washable & reusable. - the Masks are being made from fabric that was meant for garments, at one of our production vendors. The team is small- with 3 workers who live at this same facility in quarantine & we are making sure the workers are being paid, and are taken care of. #MasKaba #HouseofMasaba #Masks #Covid #Covid19 #StayAtHome #InThisTogether
The designer said we all are in this together.
"My hope is to keep my chin up by doing something for the country that promotes safety especially in times like these," Masaba said.
Fashion designer Anita Dongre is also producing masks to contribute in India's fight against the deadly virus.
According to the Union health ministry, the death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 377, while the number of cases in the country rose to 11,439 till 9.31 am on Wednesday.