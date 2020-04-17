STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Anushka Sharma shares rib-tickling video so hubby Virat Kohli doesn't miss fans

The 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actor took to Instagram and shared the hilarious video where she imitates the call of Kohli's fans, "Kohli, Aye Kohli, Kohli".

Published: 17th April 2020 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Kohli tweeted an adorable picture of himself with his wife Anushka Sharma

Kohli tweeted an adorable picture of himself with his wife Anushka Sharma

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Anushka Sharma on Friday shared a rib-tickling video where she called out her cricketer husband Virat Kohli and made sure he doesn't miss his fans during the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actor took to Instagram and shared the hilarious video where she imitates the call of Kohli's fans, "Kohli, Aye Kohli, Kohli, Chauka maar na, Chauka, kya kar raha hai, Ae Kohli chauka maar." (Kohli give us a four).

The camera then pans to the 31-year-old batsman who is first reading a book and then stares back at Anushka with a straight face.

Taking to caption, the 'PK' actor wrote, "I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience "(along with blinking an eye and laughing emoji with a bat-ball).

Celebrity followers were quick to comment on the amusing video, including Kartik Aaryan who wrote, "I am that fan."

Arjun Kapoor commented, "Depend should have been for a 6 atleast..."

Filmmaker Karan Johar couldn't stop laughing and left 3 laughing with teary eyes emoji on the post.

The video also garnered more than 8 lakh views within 27 minutes of being posted on the photo-sharing platform.

The celebrity couple has been sharing regular updates of their lockdown activities from their home. Most recently, Anushka shared a heart-warming picture that was clicked in the middle of a monopoly game with her husband Virat and family.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's count of positive cases of coronavirus reached 13,387, of which 11,201 are active cases. 3,205 cases have been reported from Maharashtra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli quarantine life coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp