Manushi Chhillar quotes Dumbledore from 'Harry Potter' in throwback post

Published: 17th April 2020 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar on Friday treated her fans with a lovely throwback photo from one of her early photoshoots.

The beauty queen took to Instagram to post the monochrome picture, in which she is seen slaying the photoshoot with her perfect posing skills.

The Potterhead captioned the picture with a quote by Dumbledore from the 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.'

"Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light. #TB #Potterhead," she captioned the picture.

The 22-year-old actor has been roped in by the Haryana State Government and UNICEF India to raise awareness on COVID-19.

