COVID-19 lockdown: Peace in a Podcast

In times of lockdown boredom, a new popular medium gets a positive nod with comedians, film directors, authors and well-known Youtubers taking to discussing matters on different audio platforms.

Published: 19th April 2020

Podcasts are saving the day—and the night—for helpless couch potatoes. A new conversation has begun around fresh perspectives. Comedians, filmmakers, motivational speakers, authors, and well-known Youtubers have taken to discussing matters on different audio platforms with hosts. Pick the ones you like and listen to fresh conversations. 

Comedian Aditi Mittal, who co-hosts a popular podcast, Women in Labour, gets quite chatty about the importance of women in the workforce. It’s a different spin on the usual feminist or ultra power girls. 

In her podcast, she deals with women being perceived as economic agents. People share stories they wouldn’t talk about in their dreams. “Lots of women who’ve been working all their lives, are surprised that someone is talking about such  issues and acknowledging their contribution,” she says.

The co-creator of the same podcast, Christina MacGillivray is sanguine about bringing together journalists, filmmakers, social scientists, economists, entrepreneurs, and opinion-makers on her vocal stage. “Covid-19 has created a situation that is both a challenge and perhaps, an opportunity for discussing women and work.

In a public health crisis as is happening now, women are often expected to do do work extra as unpaid caregivers. At the same time, we have a unique situation where  both men and women are home together. This is an opportunity for men to help out with cooking, care-giving and cleaning, all gratis. To develop the sense of community and solidarity, we keep the tone uplifting and conversations energetic,” she says. 

Given that an overdose of virus data and news has consumed us, motivational speaker and host, Gaia Morrissette entertains listeners with subjects revolving around sexual wellness on her podcast, Tickle.Life. Gaia says, “With the podcast, we are saying, accept yourself and acknowledge that each one of us are  unique and have our own needs and desires. In the current scenario, a lot of people are going through an existential crisis and we are here to tell them, it is okay. We talk about fun things related to sexuality and get experts to share information on wellness. We’re giving you something new and different.” 

Podcasts are making desires of Bollywood fans to tune into their favourite stars speaking about life issues. The host of Film City on JioSaavn, Rahul Krishan Ahuja, presents weekly reviews, recommendations and short interviews on the app for Bollywood fans.

Say Ahuja, "We have featured short conversations with Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Rasika Duggal, Dar Gai, Dheer Momaya, Arshad Warsi, Ridhi Dogra and Vijay Verma in our weekly episodes. We have discovered that during the lockdown, people are turning to art. They also look for recommendations on what we discuss in our shows."

People working from  home who’re missing the usual chitchat at work, and endless banter with friends, now find listening to podcasts therapeutic. It gives them good company. The host of The Master’s Voice, Pavan R Chawla, is convinced that podcasts are the next big thing in India.

"I’ve seen that people working from home are working even harder. They want to get all the business updates. But they’re also fighting to stay afloat. We invite top CEOs to speak on such concerns and motivate listeners through podcasts." Where there’s the internet, there’s a way.

