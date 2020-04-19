STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Level of film dance has gone up due to reality shows: Dance choreographer Shakti Mohan

It's been about a decade that Shakti Mohan was announced as the winner of 'Dance India Dance 2'.

Published: 19th April 2020 05:49 PM

Dance choreographer Shakti Mohan

By IANS

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) "Dance India Dance 2" winner Shakti Mohan says dance-based reality shows have given opportunities to many dancers and choreographers to dream big. She feels that due to these shows, the level of dancing has gone up in films, too.

It's been about a decade that she was announced as the winner of "Dance India Dance 2". Since then a lot of dance-based shows have emerged.

Talking about the rise of dance reality shows, Shakti told IANS: "It's unbelievable how much it has grown in last 10 years. I feel it has given opportunities to so many dancers and choreographers to dream big. I feel the way India has loved and supported dancers is incredible."

"All channels today have big reality shows around dance that feature industry's biggest names as judges on the panel. To have these shows is the only way for dancers to showcase their talent to the world. Thanks to these reality shows, the level of dancing has gone higher in films as well. Even Bollywood actors are picking up tough routines for songs these days," she added.

On the differences between then and now shows, she shared: "Back then when I started off, I did not expect anything at all from myself. I just knew I wanted to dance. At that time there were no reality shows, we did not have platforms like YouTube where we could learn from."

"Nowadays dancers are very particular about what style they want to do. Kids today are learning from the best in the world and following them right from the time they start their journey. Back then we did almost everything. I used to watch Bollywood songs and learn choreographies from there."

Nevertheless, Shakti loves her journey. "I love doing it and I am very proud to call myself a dancer," she said.

"Dance India Dance season 2" is back on Zee TV to get the viewers nostalgic.

