Salman Khan to release single 'Pyaar Karona' to spread awareness about coronavirus

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan is all set to release his upcoming track "Pyaar Karona" which aims to spread love and awareness amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Co-written by Salman and Hussain Dalal, the song is composed by Sajid-Wajid and sung by the "Dabangg" star.

In a teaser uploaded on Twitter, Salman, 54, said the song will be out on April 20 on his YouTube channel.

The video begins with several hashtags, including "Being Human, India Fights Corona, Stay Home Stay Safe" as Salman starts to sing in the background "Pyaar Karona, Ehtiyaat Karona."

The actor had earlier pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry in the wake of the nationwide lockdown and had recently released a video where he slammed those flouting the rules and attacking the healthcare workers.

India is currently under the lockdown with around 1.3 billion people asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected over 15,000 people and claimed 507 lives.