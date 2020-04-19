STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Vicky Donor' shaped me as an actor: Ayushmann Khurrana

Released in 2012, 'Vicky Donor' presented a light-hearted take on the taboo attached with sperm donation and artificial insemination.

Published: 19th April 2020 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Vicky Donor" will always remain close to actor Ayushmann Khurrana's heart as it's his first film.

Released in 2012, the Shoojit Sircar directorial presented a light-hearted take on the taboo attached with sperm donation and artificial insemination. And according to Ayushmann, the film, which made him a household name, completely shaped him as an actor.

Reminiscing the movie's journey, Ayushmann said: "I will be forever thankful to Shootjit da for choosing me for 'Vicky Donor'. He gave wind beneath my wings, told an outsider like me that it was ok for me to dream, it was ok for me to chase my passion of being a Hindi film hero.

"'Vicky Donor' is my role of a lifetime for me and there are so many lovely memories attached to the film. This taboo-breaking film shaped me as an actor and told people about my intent to do differential and quirky cinema that will stand out for its content."

Also, as the film is marking its eight anniversary on Monday, Ayushmann will conduct a Twitter chat with Sircar.

"I have planned something really special. Shoojit da and I will go live on our social media and discuss the process of how 'Vicky Donor' was conceptualised by Shoojit da.

"We will also discuss several unheard anecdotes from the film's shooting schedule. It will be like a trip down memory lane for us and I'm looking forward to it," he added.

Ayushmann has since carved a niche for himself in the industry with projects like "Dum Laga Ke Haisha", "Bareilly Ki Barfi", "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan", "Badhaai Ho", "AndhaDhun", "Article 15" and "Bala". He will be next seen opposite megastar Amitabh Bachchan in "Gulabo Sitabo".

--IANS

sim/dpb

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ayushmann Khurrana Vicky Donor
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp