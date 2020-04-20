STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Grateful to industry for welcoming an outsider like me: Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana has even had his share of misses, of course, by way of 'Nautanki Saala!', 'Bewakoofiyaan' and 'Hawaizaada'.

Published: 20th April 2020 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana's debut film "Vicky Donor" released eight years ago on this day. Looking back at eight eventful years, the actor says he is grateful to Bollywood for welcoming an outsider like him with open arms.

"It has been a gratifying, humbling and thrilling eight years and I would not want to change anything about it. I only have gratitude to the universe for enabling me to chase my dreams. It wasn't easy, it had its share of tears and lack of self-confidence but it sure has been super exciting," Ayushmann said.

Ever since his debut, Ayushmann has always picked unconventional themes that often bank on taboo topics, like the sperm donor in "Vicky Donor", or the man with erectile dysfunction in "Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan", the prematurely balding youth of "Bala" or and the gay man in "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan".

He has even had his share of misses, of course, by way of "Nautanki Saala!", "Bewakoofiyaan" and "Hawaizaada".

The National Award-winning actor says he has several things to be grateful for in his journey to stardom.

"I'm grateful to the industry for welcoming an outsider like me with open arms, I'm thankful to all the visionary film-makers who made me a part of their stories because whatever I'm today is because of them. I'm also supremely thankful to the audiences for loving my work and constantly validating my film choices with so much affection."

"They have told me when I have been correct in choosing the best content films and I have learnt from them when I have faltered," he says.

Ayushmann is clear that he wants to back the best cinema that is being made by the industry.

"For me, the past eight years has only been about growth and my journey in cinema has just started. I wish to back the best films that will be made in the Hindi film industry and be a part of the phenomenal visions of the leading story-tellers of my generation. I can't wait to know what my future holds for me," he said.

For Ayushmann, the responsibility to deliver great cinema to audiences drives him tremendously.

The actor said: "I realise the responsibility I have today to deliver good cinema because audiences expect my films to be differential and clutter-breaking but I'm relishing this expectation. This only shows that people want to see my films in theatres and in today's day and age that's the best compliment for any actor to get."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ayushmann Khurrana
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp