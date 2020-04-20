STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I don't agree with the notion of putting women in a box: Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela doesn't like being put in a box as a screen personality, and adds that she is trying out different genres as an actor.

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Urvashi Rautela doesn't like being put in a box as a screen personality, and adds that she is trying out different genres as an actor.

Her new song, "Beat pe thumka", a wedding number in the upcoming film "Virgin Bhanupriya", is part of her constant effort to try something that is not regular, she says.

How different is the song from other wedding songs? "The best part about 'Beat pe thumka' is it is not a regular song that we see these days. It's very much like a nineties song, which is kind of rare to listen to in 2020. It has an old and classic vibe to it," Urvashi told IANS.

The former beauty queen, who has featured in movies like "Hate Story 4" and "Pagalpanti", said: "As an actor, I'm trying different genres and different styles and exploring my versatility. .I don't agree with people's notions of putting women in a box. In this song, you'll see me doing kathak. I want to have different varieties catering to different genres."

"This will help me to connect with all the girls who'll be getting married as it has the special nineties vibe to it," she added and shared that her look has been inspired by the "Nimbooda" song that was picturised on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Urvashi enjoyed shooting for the song.

"My character is very 'chulbuli' and out of the box, and is excited as she is finally getting married. I'm playing a character who is very excited like every young woman about her marriage, she's dancing and enjoying with her friends to the fullest," she said.

"I had a great time shooting with my choreographer Shabina Khan. It was quite tough as the jewellery and lehenga were quite heavy," she added.

