'Vicky Donor shaped me as an actor': Ayushmann Khurrana 

Vicky Donor will always remain close to actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s heart as it’s his first film.

Released in 2012, the Shoojit Sircar directorial presented a light-hearted take on the taboo attached with sperm donation and artificial insemination.



And according to Ayushmann, the film, which made him a household name, completely shaped him as an actor.

Reminiscing the movie’s journey, Ayushmann said: 'I will be forever thankful to Shootjit da for choosing me for Vicky Donor. He gave wind beneath my wings, told an outsider like me that it was ok for me to dream, it was ok for me to chase my passion of being a Hindi film hero.'

“Vicky Donor is my role of a lifetime for me and there are so many lovely memories attached to the film. This taboo-breaking film shaped me as an actor and told people about my intent to do differential and quirky cinema that will stand out for its content.”



Also, as the film is marking its eight anniversary on Monday, Ayushmann will conduct a Twitter chat with Sircar.