Deepika Padukone spends time nurturing plants during lockdown

By ANI

NEW DELHI: On the ninth episode of the first season of her productivity in the time of COVID-19 series, actor Deepika Padukone revealed that she spent her day looking after the plants in her garden.

The 'Piku' actor took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures of plants from her garden and said that she is nurturing them during the lockdown.

"Season 1:Episode 9 #bloom #garden #nurture," she captioned the post.

The 34-year-old actor has been sharing such insights from her daily life ever since the beginning of the lockdown.

Earlier, the actor was seen working out, cooking and pampering herself.

She currently staying at home with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh.