Kangana Ranaut donates Rs 5 lakh each to FEFSI relief fund and daily wage workers of 'Thalaivi'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has donated Rs five lakh to the Film Employees Federation of South India's (FEFSI UNION) relief fund and has also contributed Rs five lakh for the daily wage workers of her upcoming film 'Thalaivi'.

Before the countrywide lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, Kangana was on the verge of wrapping up the shoot of the biographical drama 'Thalaivi.' Since the lockdown, all shoots have come to a stop.

The forthcoming film is based on the life of actor-turned-politician and former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa. It will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

The 'Queen' actor will be essaying the role of Jayalalithaa in the flick which is directed by Vijay.

Earlier, Kangana had contributed Rs 25 lakh to PM-CARES Fund and also donated food grains and eatables to daily wage earners amid the coronavirus crisis that has left millions without work and an income.