Actor Randeep Hooda loves playing grey characters

By Express News Service

Speaking to Express during an interaction about his upcoming Netflix film, Extraction, Randeep Hooda responded to a question over potentially getting stereotyped as an actor who plays negative roles.



Extraction features him in a role with grey shades, and in his next film, Prabhu Deva-Salman Khan ‘s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, he plays the villain.



The actor disagreed with the stereotype.



“This is the first time I’m playing an antagonist in my career. I’m not sure why there’s a notion that I have done this role often.”

However, he went on to add that he has played roles with grey shades in films like Highway and Extraction, and that he quite enjoys playing them.



“There are many films about the battle between white and black characters, but I think these grey characters reflect real life. Who among us can claim not to have shades of grey within? I am happy to represent us all in cinema.”