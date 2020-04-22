STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar offers financial aid to Mumbai’s Gaiety-Galaxy theatre amid shutdown

Akshay has been actively contributing in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, the actor had pledged to donate Rs 25 crore to the PM-Cares Fund.

Published: 22nd April 2020 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

akshay_kumar

Actor Akshay Kumar (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Akshay Kumar has promised to provide financial assistance to the staff of Gaiety-Galaxy, one of the most popular theatres in Mumbai.

According to reports, the theatre’s proprietor, Manoj Desai, had taken a bank loan to pay salaries amid the ongoing lockdown.

When Akshay heard about this, he called up Manoj and offered to provide financial support if the scenario continues.

While Manoj stated that he and his partner Arun Nair have amassed the funds to pay this month’s salaries, they are still apprehensive about the long-term effects of the shutdown, which they plan on surviving without resorting to pay cuts or trimming their staff, it is reported.

Akshay has been actively contributing in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the actor had pledged to donate Rs 25 crore to the PM-Cares Fund.

He had also contributed Rs. 3 crores to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the making of personal protective equipment (PPE) and rapid test kits.

Additionally, Akshay curated the motivational anthem Muskurayega India and headlined the #DilSeThankYou campaign on social media.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bollywood Akshay Kumar
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp