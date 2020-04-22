Akshay Kumar offers financial aid to Mumbai’s Gaiety-Galaxy theatre amid shutdown

By Express News Service

Akshay Kumar has promised to provide financial assistance to the staff of Gaiety-Galaxy, one of the most popular theatres in Mumbai.



According to reports, the theatre’s proprietor, Manoj Desai, had taken a bank loan to pay salaries amid the ongoing lockdown.

When Akshay heard about this, he called up Manoj and offered to provide financial support if the scenario continues.



While Manoj stated that he and his partner Arun Nair have amassed the funds to pay this month’s salaries, they are still apprehensive about the long-term effects of the shutdown, which they plan on surviving without resorting to pay cuts or trimming their staff, it is reported.

Akshay has been actively contributing in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic.



Earlier, the actor had pledged to donate Rs 25 crore to the PM-Cares Fund.



He had also contributed Rs. 3 crores to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the making of personal protective equipment (PPE) and rapid test kits.



Additionally, Akshay curated the motivational anthem Muskurayega India and headlined the #DilSeThankYou campaign on social media.