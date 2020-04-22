STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anushka Sharma shares glimpse of her upcoming Amazon Prime series

An investigative thriller helmed by Sudeep Sharma, the show is produced by Anushka’s Clean Slate Films.

Published: 22nd April 2020 09:33 AM

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma

By Express News Service

Anushka Sharma on Tuesday shared the teaser of her upcoming Amazon Prime series. An investigative thriller, the show is produced by Anushka’s Clean Slate Films. The actor is not a part of the cast. The teaser shows a cityscape slashed through with blood, and a silhouetted man wielding a sharp weapon.

A voice over tells us, “The countdown has begun. To change the law of the land, the worms have crept in, spreading terror and bloodshed. They will turn the world into hell.” Anushka captioned the teaser as, “Everything will change — time, people and era.”

The as-yet-untitled series is helmed by Sudeep Sharma (writer, NH10, Udta Punjab). Actors Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee and Abhishek Banerjee are part of the show.arlier this year, Amazon Prime Video had greenlit 20 new and returning shows, including six titles from India.

Anushka’s show was described as an ‘investigative thriller that also acts as a scathing commentary of modern day Indian society and politics.’ The series went on floors in February.

Anushka Sharma Bollywood Amazon Prime
