For your eyes only: Flixjini will allow you to browse all OTT popular content

By Express News Service

The charm of popular OTT hosts such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar has taken over our lives. Many of us in quarantine are glued to these platforms, to a point that we realise over-consuming of the video content is a problem only when our eyes start to water and the head feels heavy, otherwise we are always up for back-to-back binge-watching long seasons.

For OTT enthusiasts, Flixjini, an aggregator of OTT content, has come with a solution. Sourcing a wide-variety of entertainment content from platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Google Olay, Voot, SonyLIV, Shemaroo, broadly more than 25 streaming providers, Flixjini is has brought it together under one banner.

The platform, a brainchild of Ankit Chhajer and Jigar Doshi, uses artificial intelligence (AI) for content classification and recommendations to users.Explaining the platform’s role, co-founder Doshi says, “Flixjini is like a trip advisor for entertainment, a true streaming advisor for your watching needs. Especially now that you are advised to stay at home, our advanced AI driven recommendation engine will help users spend more time watching on the right platform than browsing across platforms. The recommendation engine gets better with continuous interaction.”

According to Chhajer, “At this time when there is so much content is available for consumers, it becomes a difficult choice as to what to watch. To solve this, we have placed several tags onto the content such as ‘Award Winning Movies’, ‘Critically Acclaimed’, ‘Box Office Blockbusters’ along with genre labels.”

The online aggregator collects multiple data points, such as reviews and ratings of movies or shows to help users decide if something is worthy of their disposition and time. Flixjini then links to the streaming service so you can start watching that content.

While Flixjini itself is a free service, the users might have to pay at other platforms, wherever a fee is required. But this problem is further addressed by the founders. Chhajer, in a conversation with The Morning Standard says, “We further enlist the movies and series in free to watch section wherever there is no fee levied by the platform. Usually such a service comes along when a telecom company gives free OTT plans to its users but many platforms just offer free usage without any such condition.”