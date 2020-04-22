STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Karan Johar shares video of his twins singing says it's not in their genes

The 'Student of the Year' director has been spending time with his children and has been posting such video ever since the lockdown was imposed across the country.

Published: 22nd April 2020 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

yash_and_roohi_johar

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar treated his fans with an adorable video of his twins Yash and Roohi Johar. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Film director Karan Johar on Wednesday posted yet another video of his twins entertaining him in the most adorable manner during the lockdown.

In the latest video, Johar is seen flaunting the singing skills of his little munchkins - Roohi and Yash.

The twins are seen sitting on a sofa with a guitar in their hand and trying really hard to sing in their adorable voices but are only able to hum "La La La La La," in chorus.

The video begins with Karan introducing the two little musicians saying, "We have two very talented musicians in the house, ladies, and gentlemen give it up for Roohi and Yash."

As the two began with their 'singing,' Karan takes a minute and then briefly interrupts them asking, "Excuse me! Can you please sing something more melodious?"

Accepting that singing is something that the Johar family is not good at, the 47-year-old director wrote in the caption, "Clearly singing is not in our genes! Apologies in advance! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles."

The 'Student of the Year' director has been spending time with his children and has been posting such video ever since the lockdown was imposed across the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karan Johar Karan Johar twins
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp