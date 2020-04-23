STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Feels great to break stereotypical barriers: Randeep Hooda on playing 'Saju' in Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction

Randeep will be entering Hollywood as Saju in Netflix's "Extraction", starring Chris Hemsworth and David Harbour.

Published: 23rd April 2020 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Randeep Hooda

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Randeep Hooda is glad to be the first Indian male actor doing a Hollywood action film, and the Bollywood star says it feels great to be able to break stereotypical references of Indian characters in the West.

Randeep will be entering Hollywood as Saju in Netflix's "Extraction", starring Chris Hemsworth and David Harbour. Randeep has stepped out of his comfort zone to make an action-packed entry in the West.

"I was glad to get the movie on two to three levels. I got to feature as the first Indian male actor doing action in a Hollywood film. Breaking the stereotypes of IT professionals, millionaires or comic relief in a film. It was great that I was able to break that barrier," Randeep told IANS.

He continued: "I haven't done hand to hand action much. I have an action image but haven't done much action (on screen). So, this was a new thing. It was a new territory for me as an actor, to be able to use other factors as an actor and not just drama, and to be able to use my body and to be able to learn new things. I really enjoyed it... And feeling safe while doing it because they were so well prepared. I was elated and grateful that I got to do this part."

In the film, Saju is the one who brings Hemsworth's Tyler Rake on board to the extraction of his boss' child. The character is layered, with an emotional vein adding a touch of sensitivity in the action-packed story.

"The layers in the part are a result of discussions, and Sam Hargrave's vision from discussions, ranging from mutually favourite movies and writers. And then (it was a result of) adding a universal emotional angle, which is the family. It deals a lot with that, and wanting to create a difference from the point you first see this guy to the last time you see this guy. His journey was a very gratifying experience," Randeep said while explaining his role.

Originally titled "Dhaka", the film revolves around Tyler Rake (essayed by Hemsworth), a fearless, black market mercenary, who embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he is enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. It has been shot extensively in India, along with other places around the world.

It also stars Indian actors Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyulli, and Rudraksh Jaiswal. The screenplay of the film is done by Joe Russo. The film is produced by Russo Brothers (Joe and Anthony Russo), Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin. "Extraction" will release on Netflix on April 24.

Talking about bonding with Hemsworth, Randeep said: "I grew up in Australia, where Chris is from. So, there was a lot of Australian way of talking and humour. Chris has a lot of energy. He is a sweet guy. I enjoyed working with him. I think this is one of his best and finest performances, which I'm sure people will be bowled over by."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Randeep Hooda extraction Chris Hemsworth
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp