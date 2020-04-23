Maybe universe is teaching lesson for harm caused to nature, animals: Tamannaah Bhatia on coronavirus lockdown

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia says "today we are like caged animals", and says that the universe has given us a time to reflect on the fact.

"Lockdown is a need of the hour at this point of time and cases will multiply if we don't adhere to social distancing rules and limit outdoor activities until an effective medical solution is derived," Tamannaah said.

"This unprecedented crisis has taken so many innocent lives and the economy is majorly hit especially the small businesses. Maybe the universe is teaching us a lesson for all the harm we have caused nature and animals," she added.

Tamannaah along with Letsallhelp.Org has extended help to migrant workers in Mumbai. They have been successful in mobilising over 50 tonnes of food products and have catered to the needs of over 10,000 people across the slums, shelters and old age homes across Mumbai.

The actress feels "today we are like caged animals and the universe has given us a time to reflect on this".

"The team at Letsallhelp.org and I have taken a pledge that no one goes to sleep without food during the lockdown and we are utilising this time to help the migrant workers with basic utilities. Please start the practice of donation in any form as you deem fit until the situation gets under control. Don't just watch out for yourself, watch out for everyone else's well-being too," she added.