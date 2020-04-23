STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Maybe universe is teaching lesson for harm caused to nature, animals: Tamannaah Bhatia on coronavirus lockdown

The actress feels 'today we are like caged animals and the universe has given us a time to reflect on this'.

Published: 23rd April 2020 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia | Instagram

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia says "today we are like caged animals", and says that the universe has given us a time to reflect on the fact.

"Lockdown is a need of the hour at this point of time and cases will multiply if we don't adhere to social distancing rules and limit outdoor activities until an effective medical solution is derived," Tamannaah said.

"This unprecedented crisis has taken so many innocent lives and the economy is majorly hit especially the small businesses. Maybe the universe is teaching us a lesson for all the harm we have caused nature and animals," she added.

Tamannaah along with Letsallhelp.Org has extended help to migrant workers in Mumbai. They have been successful in mobilising over 50 tonnes of food products and have catered to the needs of over 10,000 people across the slums, shelters and old age homes across Mumbai.

The actress feels "today we are like caged animals and the universe has given us a time to reflect on this".

"The team at Letsallhelp.org and I have taken a pledge that no one goes to sleep without food during the lockdown and we are utilising this time to help the migrant workers with basic utilities. Please start the practice of donation in any form as you deem fit until the situation gets under control. Don't just watch out for yourself, watch out for everyone else's well-being too," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamannaah Tamannah coronavirus lockdown Tamannaah Bhatia
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp