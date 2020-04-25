Anushka Sharma’s Amazon series 'Paatal Lok' to launch on May 15

By Express News Service

Amazon Prime Video on Friday revealed the logo and announced the launch date of their new series Paatal Lok. Produced by Clean Slate Films, Paatal Lok marks the digital debut of Anushka Sharma as producer.



The animated video shares a glimpse “into a seemingly peaceful world that nurses a dormant, dark and dangerous underbelly.” Paatal Lok is helmed by writer Sudeep Sharma (NH10, Udta Punjab).

Actors Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee and Abhishek Banerjee are featured in the show. Anushka is not a part of the cast.According to the makers, the series is inspired by “the ancient realms of Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Paatal Lok (netherworld)” and delves into “the interplay within the four estates of democracy.”



The drama-thriller will launch on May 15. The show is reportedly adapted from Tarun Tejpal’s novel The Story of My Assassins.

Anushka had previously produced the films NH10, Phillauri and Pari. Earlier this year, Amazon Prime Video greenlit 20 new and returning shows, including six titles from India.