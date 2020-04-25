STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Honey Singh, Ankit Tiwari, Amit Trivedi, Mika among stars to go live on TikTok

The concert begins at 11 am with Salman Ali's performance, while Rapper Maddy will be concluding the digitsl show at 9 pm. While Mika performs at 6pm, Ankit Tiwari goes live at 12 noon.

Singer-composer Ankit Tiwari. |AFP

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh, Ankit Tiwari, Amit Trivedi, Mika Singh, Aastha Gill, Jubin Nautiyal and Akriti Kakar along with other artistes will perform in a live concert on TikTok all through Sunday, April 26, aimed at spreading joy in the time of COVID-19 lockdown stress.

"I have been thinking of my fans during this time and just posted a new song, 'Quarantine love', with them on TikTok. Going on TikTok LIVE for this concert is going to be amazing!" said Mika.

Honey Singh, who is scheduled to perform live at 7 pm, said: "What better way than going live with your fans while at home and what a great way to spread some love, hope and positivity during this time. I'm always looking at ways to engage with my fans and TikTok LIVE is the perfect platform to do so."

Ankit Tiwari also sounds excited with the idea. "At a time when people are at home, I feel privileged to have the opportunity to entertain my fans. This is going to be my first digital live concert and I'm really excited," he said.

For music lovers stuck at home, the TikTok live concert is sure to turn Sunday into a Funday!

Coronavirus
