From Mufflerman to JD SAAB, Radio jockey Abhilash Thapliyal on COVID-19

Famously known as ‘The Mufflerman’ for his satirical videos on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Radio Jockey-and-actor Abhilash Thapliyal is busy making comic videos on COVID-19 these days. “There is enough of depressing news doing the rounds, and I want to make people laugh during the Covid crisis,” he says. Excerpts:

When did it strike you to make these videos, and how did you go about it?

I have been making these videos for a long time. I started #Got- TheJoke series where I cracked PJs, and for #UpparWalaSab- DekhRahahai series, I would dub dialogues impromptu on random people. Both series are on my Instagram handle. In the initial days of the lockdown, I had posted a 15-second video, which went viral. And that’s how I started making these videos. Now I have a character Drunkard JD Saab, who is constantly requesting Modiji to open the wine shops.

Do you write the content?

I just create a basic skeleton for the video. With these fun videos, one doesn’t need a written script. But I have a couple of parameters in my mind. Like the video has to be relatable, not abusive or below the belt.

Most people create videos to send out a message, but you don’t.

I don’t want to sound preachy. I have been uploading the initiatives people are taking during this struggle, but that’s a separate thing. I have an aware audience, and I am sure unse apna gyaan nahi sambhal raha, so I keep it fun and simple.

Your Mufflerman series was a big success. Any plans to revive that character?

(Laughs) Yes, even now I am called Mufflerman. I get quite a few requests on social media to revive the series as I don’t think there are other memorable characters in the genre of political satire. In fact, I performed this character at Abby Goa Fest last April, and the advertising industry of India absolutely loved it. But, I never thought of creating more videos on it. I believe JD Saab has that mass appeal because of his love for alcohol and his ability to connect the present- day problems with it.

And you are recording your radio show from home.

Yes. I have been doing my fourhour slot of Mumbai Ka Sabse Bada Struggler from home for over a month now. It attempts to showcase daily wage earners who have lost their livelihood, the migrant labourers who have no place to stay, and such.

Any Bollywood projects?

I just completed shooting for a short film, Paath, with Jackie Shroff sir. The shooting for Balaji’s KTina was going on when the lockdown happened.