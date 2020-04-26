STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karan Johar 'apologises profusely' over posts showing privileges amid lockdown

Bollywood director Karan Johar has constantly been entertaining his fans and followers amid lockdown.

Filmmaker Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar has "apologised profusely" after he was hit hard by a post showing a "privilege celebrities" have.

Karan took to Twitter, where he shared a video titled "Thank You Celebrities", which shows celebrities including Apopular names like Ellen DeGeneres, Sam Arnitage and Amanda Keller among many others, who have been treating quarantine like a vacation from in their sprawling mansions by "common" people who are struggling during the pandemic.

"This hit me hard and I have realised many of my posts may have been insensitive to many...I apologise profusely and wish to add none of it was intentional and came from a place of sharing but clearly may have lacked emotional foresight ... am sorry!" Karan wrote alongside the video.

The Bollywood director has constantly been entertaining his fans and followers amid lockdown. The videos feature his twins -- Roohi and Yash poking fun at him.

However, social media users came in support of Karan's videos.

One wrote: "Ur kids are Angels in this hard time ..me and my daughter s are waiting for Yash Roohi videos.."

Another questioned as to why the filmmaker is apologising.

"Why are you apologizing. Your videos are harmless with your kids. You are bringing joy to people like us and I am a healthcare worker in Chicago saying that. You aren't one of the celebrities showing off, so please don't apologize and keep posting and sharing joy," the user wrote.

A third user said: "Wish to thank your kids for bringing smiles to me as well my family. Please don't apologise. And don't stop posting ,we look forward to them."

A social media user lauded Karan's "sensitive side."

"Sorry bolne ke liye bohoth himmat chaheye (It takes a lot of strength to apologise. I have no idea what you apologising for, lekin it feels good to know your sensitive side (It feels good to know your sensitive side)," the user said.

