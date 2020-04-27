STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

MTV's Roadies Revolution to hold virtual auditions keeping coronavirus pandemic in mind

The MTV show went virtual for the audition from Monday on its official Facebook page, where one contestant will get a chance to join the official journey this year

Published: 27th April 2020 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of Roadies Revolution.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The seventeenth season of adventure reality show "Roadies Revolution" is all set to start live auditions on social media due to the coronavirus led lockdown.

The MTV show went virtual for the audition from Monday on its official Facebook page, where one contestant will get a chance to join the official journey this year.

Show host Rannvijay Singha said going virtual at a time of social distancing is an "innovative dimension" to the show's iconic journey.

"At a time when social distancing has become the norm of life and we have found respite in our phones, Roadies LIVE auditions is a great effort and a well-timed step to reach the youth.

"This is also a first for me in 17 seasons and I am looking forward to a power-packed experience.

To all the young, high-spirited souls, here's your last chance to make the cut and be a part of this exhilarating journey," Rannvijay said in a statement.

The show features actor Neha Dhupia, rapper Raftaar, reality TV personality Prince Narula and Nikhil Chinappa as celebrity leaders, who will go live with contestants.

Dhupia said the euphoria around social media is undeniable, especially during the lockdown when people are glued to their phones more than ever.

"We're excited to bring 'Roadies' to digital platforms that connects the masses.

Digital auditions are the best way to tap into the young psyche amidst lockdown and get them prepped up for something challenging.

Keeping up with our theme of Revolution', I am excited to meet some spirited people during the LIVE auditions who have it in them to take positive action and join us on the journey ahead," she added.

Chinappa said "Roadies" auditions have always called for "mass attention" and with the process going virtual, it would be interesting to "witness the traction online."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Roadies MTV Roadies Revolution
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp