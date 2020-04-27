MTV's Roadies Revolution to hold virtual auditions keeping coronavirus pandemic in mind

By PTI

MUMBAI: The seventeenth season of adventure reality show "Roadies Revolution" is all set to start live auditions on social media due to the coronavirus led lockdown.

The MTV show went virtual for the audition from Monday on its official Facebook page, where one contestant will get a chance to join the official journey this year.

Show host Rannvijay Singha said going virtual at a time of social distancing is an "innovative dimension" to the show's iconic journey.

"At a time when social distancing has become the norm of life and we have found respite in our phones, Roadies LIVE auditions is a great effort and a well-timed step to reach the youth.

"This is also a first for me in 17 seasons and I am looking forward to a power-packed experience.

To all the young, high-spirited souls, here's your last chance to make the cut and be a part of this exhilarating journey," Rannvijay said in a statement.

The show features actor Neha Dhupia, rapper Raftaar, reality TV personality Prince Narula and Nikhil Chinappa as celebrity leaders, who will go live with contestants.

Dhupia said the euphoria around social media is undeniable, especially during the lockdown when people are glued to their phones more than ever.

"We're excited to bring 'Roadies' to digital platforms that connects the masses.

Digital auditions are the best way to tap into the young psyche amidst lockdown and get them prepped up for something challenging.

Keeping up with our theme of Revolution', I am excited to meet some spirited people during the LIVE auditions who have it in them to take positive action and join us on the journey ahead," she added.

Chinappa said "Roadies" auditions have always called for "mass attention" and with the process going virtual, it would be interesting to "witness the traction online."