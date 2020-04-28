Pankaj Tripathi on censorship in digital space: There are some people who just want to spread sensationalism

By Express News Service

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who has tasted success on the big screen as well as the digital space, says that when it comes to the debate on web censorship, a dialogue is very important.

“Everything should have a debate because a dialogue is important. The storytellers get to tell their stories the way they want to, without the censors on the platform. They have freedom,” opined Tripathi, who gained a major fan base as Guruji in Sacred Games and Kaleen bhaiya in Mirzapur.

However, not everything can be defended in the name of creative freedom, he feels.“There are some people who just want to spread sansani (sensationalism). They too have some freedom because there are no censors. So, there are pros and cons of having censorship, and if there is a debate only then will people arrive at some conclusion,” the actor pointed out.On the acting front, he will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83.

