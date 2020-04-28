STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sara Ali Khan reveals her 'sapno ki rani' on Instagram, gets 1.5 million likes

Sara, an ardent social media user, keeps her fans and friends entertained with her regular posts, which gives a glimpse into her life.

Published: 28th April 2020 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared an adorable throwback photograph from her childhood days and disclosed who her "sapno ki rani" was.

Sara's new picture on Instagram has garnered over 1.4 million likes currently. In the image, she is seen decked up in jewellery and make-up.

She captioned the image: "Mere sapno ki rani... hamesha main hi thi (I was always the queen of my dreams)."

Sara's friend and actress Ananya Panday commented: "Loving this caption."

Sara, an ardent social media user, keeps her fans and friends entertained with her regular posts, which gives a glimpse into her life.

Recently, she shared a photograph of herself with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan working out together.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's "Love Aaj Kal", which also starred Kartik Aaryan.

Sara will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of "Coolie No.1". She will also be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in "Atrangi Re".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sara ali khan Sapno ki rani
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp