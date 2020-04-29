STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Mera Salaam': Malayalam actor Parvathy pens heartfelt salute to co-star Irrfan Khan

On Twitter, Parvathy shared that the first reading of their film happened on Irrfan's birthday and that the crew got him a cake... 

Published: 29th April 2020 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

Parvathy Thiruvothu with Irrfan Khan

Parvathy Thiruvothu with Irrfan Khan (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

Malayalam film actor Parvathy Thiruvothu on Wednesday mourned the loss of the National Award-winning actor, Irrfan Khan, who succumbed to cancer.

Even though the actor had gone public about his “high-grade neuroendocrine cancer” and that he fought his way through pain, fear and uncertainty, the sudden demise of actor caught the Indian film fraternity in a shock.

Parvathy who made her Bollywood debut with Qarib Qarib single starring opposite Irrfan Khan, remembered her first day meeting him.

On Twitter she shared that the first reading of QQS happened to fall on his birthday and that the crew got him a cake.

She penned down a heartfelt note for her co-star on Twitter.

“For that persistent ever-curious artistic spirit that created worlds from scratch,

for always including your fellow actors in the joy of such creations,

for owning those very human errors as well as the generosity of your being

for always believing with such certainty and saying ‘it’s just the beginning!’

Remembering you, Irrfan. मेरा सलाम।"

Celebrities, fans and friends all over the world have poured in their condolences for the extraordinaire actor.

As Pi from ‘Life of Pi’ said, “I suppose in the end, the whole of life becomes an act of letting go.”

ALSO READ | Be kind to each other and yes, wait for me: Irrfan Khan's last message to fans

