'Bhag jaldi Dilli pagal': Smriti Irani remembers Rishi Kapoor's words to her in 2014

Paying a moving tribute to Kapoor, Irani remembered her last meeting with the actor on a movie set.

Published: 30th April 2020 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 03:18 PM

Smriti Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani posted a picture on Twitter to pay homage to veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away at 54 on April 30, 2020 in Mumbai. (Photo | Twitter/@smritiirani)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: "Bhag jaldi Dilli pagal," were the words of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor to Union minister Smriti Irani in 2014 when he came to know that she had been summoned to the national capital take oath after formation of a new government.

"In 2014 he told me 'bhag jaldi Dilli pagal ' for he knew I've been summoned to take oath. The last I saw him was on a set and that's how I will remember him. Prodding you to do your best, caring for the little things, teaching you the craft no matter how old you were on the job," she said in a tweet.

"Khannas, Kapoors and Malhotras he said will always love the good life, will always laugh gregariously make the heavens happy Rishi Sir. Will miss you," she said in another tweet, sharing a picture of herself with the actor.

Malhotra is the minister's maiden name.

Kapoor died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday, his brother Randhir Kapoor said.

He was 67.

Kapoor, who was suffering from cancer, was taken to the H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday.

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

In February, he was admitted in hospital twice.

Smriti Irani Rishi Kapoor Rishi Kapoor death
Coronavirus
