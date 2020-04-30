Irrfan Khan left his imprint on global cinema: Oscars condole Irrfan's demise

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences better known as Oscars on Wednesday remembered the internationally acclaimed Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan and also condoled his demise.

"A mainstay of Bollywood cinema and incredible talent in films like 'Slumdog Millionaire,' 'Life of Pi' and 'The Namesake,' Irrfan Khan left his imprint on global cinema. An inspiration to millions, he will be greatly missed," tweeted the Academy.

Khan's 'Slumdog Millionaire' is a recipient of the Oscar award in many categories.

The last rites of the 'Life of Pi' actor were performed at the Versova cemetery earlier today.

The internationally renowned actor passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling rare cancer. He was 53. Irrfan was last seen on screen in 'Angrezi Medium'. He was not a part of the film's promotions owing to his ill health.

With critically acclaimed films like 'The Lunchbox' and 'Paan Singh Tomar' to his credit, Irrfan was regarded as one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema.