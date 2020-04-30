STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Irrfan Khan: Small gestures, big impact

Irrfan Khan has left his mark on the world, be it by mastering every emotion in his films or retaining his simplicity

Published: 30th April 2020 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Pic: Nethra Raju

By Express News Service

To begin with, Irrfan (Irrfan Khan) was my student, and then he became a friend and almost an activist. To an extent, he was deeply involved in what I call the ‘sacred economy’ and ‘simple living’. He had even bought some land at Igatpuri, a 3-hour journey from Mumbai, where he had started farming. Despite his illness, he would spend time there, taking care of the cow and calves.In my career at the National School of Drama (NSD), I have trained many actors who have become famous and even turned stars.

However, I can’t keep in touch with all of them because I live in a different world. But he kept in touch. He came to Badanwal, where we had organised a satyagraha for sustainable living. He, along with his wife, Sutapa Sikdar, spent the entire night and a day there. The place where we held the protest did not have even a toilet, and we sat under a falling roof. He was happy staying with us and being a part of the movement.

Illustration ,Amit  Bandre

As a student, Irrfan worked in at least three of my productions. What was amazing about him was that he would not let things go unless he mastered it, things like small gestures – even it was just holding a cup, or a posture. Unless it became his, he wouldn’t let go. That is what made him what he is today. He is an actor who started a new breed of heroes. Many heroes have come after him, who are like that – good actors, and not good-looking boys. That’s very important for cinema, and also for society.

I don’t usually watch films, and having watched bits and pieces of his performance, to me, Irrfan came across as a path-breaking actor. He started a new trend in Hindi cinema. It’s magnificent to see him make a gesture, especially when he makes use of his bulging eyes. We have a photo of his, shot in Bandawal in just a flashlight. His eyes were so alive. I have seen many actors and statesmen show off confidence, but Irrfan was amazing. His confidence level was so high that he could face an actor like Amitabh Bachchan or a Hollywood star with complete sincerity.

Sutapa was a bright student at NSD. She has written some wonderful scripts. They had a wonderful marriage. I think they struggled in Mumbai for 10 years before he made it. I would meet them in Mumbai where they used to stay in a little flat. A Hindu wife and a Muslim husband -- a wonderful couple. In these troubled times, these things are important. We are trying to tear things apart, and he was pained by that.  

Last week, when I was in the midst of my eight-day fast for ‘sacred economy’, I got a call from Sutapa, saying she wanted to send me some money. Though they had spent a lot of money on his treatment, we got `40,000 the next day. He had also tweeted from his hospital supporting the satyagraha. For Irrfan, this was not just an actor’s campaign. He truly believed in it. When he came to Bengaluru for the National Symposium on The Handmade in 2018, we expected him to be the part of just the inaugural session. But he stayed through the seminar and talked to activists. He wanted to understand this world.

It was very sad, when he first got to know about his illness. I was rattled. But he was taking it easy. Later, he wrote that famous letter, saying, ‘I have surrendered to death, but I know I am going to enjoy life from now on. I am going to spend time with family and do things, which I have not done’. He did that. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Irrfan Khan death Irrfan Khan dead Irrfan Khan
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp