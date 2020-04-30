Irrfan Khan: Small gestures, big impact

By Express News Service

To begin with, Irrfan (Irrfan Khan) was my student, and then he became a friend and almost an activist. To an extent, he was deeply involved in what I call the ‘sacred economy’ and ‘simple living’. He had even bought some land at Igatpuri, a 3-hour journey from Mumbai, where he had started farming. Despite his illness, he would spend time there, taking care of the cow and calves.In my career at the National School of Drama (NSD), I have trained many actors who have become famous and even turned stars.

However, I can’t keep in touch with all of them because I live in a different world. But he kept in touch. He came to Badanwal, where we had organised a satyagraha for sustainable living. He, along with his wife, Sutapa Sikdar, spent the entire night and a day there. The place where we held the protest did not have even a toilet, and we sat under a falling roof. He was happy staying with us and being a part of the movement.

Illustration ,Amit Bandre

As a student, Irrfan worked in at least three of my productions. What was amazing about him was that he would not let things go unless he mastered it, things like small gestures – even it was just holding a cup, or a posture. Unless it became his, he wouldn’t let go. That is what made him what he is today. He is an actor who started a new breed of heroes. Many heroes have come after him, who are like that – good actors, and not good-looking boys. That’s very important for cinema, and also for society.

I don’t usually watch films, and having watched bits and pieces of his performance, to me, Irrfan came across as a path-breaking actor. He started a new trend in Hindi cinema. It’s magnificent to see him make a gesture, especially when he makes use of his bulging eyes. We have a photo of his, shot in Bandawal in just a flashlight. His eyes were so alive. I have seen many actors and statesmen show off confidence, but Irrfan was amazing. His confidence level was so high that he could face an actor like Amitabh Bachchan or a Hollywood star with complete sincerity.

Sutapa was a bright student at NSD. She has written some wonderful scripts. They had a wonderful marriage. I think they struggled in Mumbai for 10 years before he made it. I would meet them in Mumbai where they used to stay in a little flat. A Hindu wife and a Muslim husband -- a wonderful couple. In these troubled times, these things are important. We are trying to tear things apart, and he was pained by that.

Last week, when I was in the midst of my eight-day fast for ‘sacred economy’, I got a call from Sutapa, saying she wanted to send me some money. Though they had spent a lot of money on his treatment, we got `40,000 the next day. He had also tweeted from his hospital supporting the satyagraha. For Irrfan, this was not just an actor’s campaign. He truly believed in it. When he came to Bengaluru for the National Symposium on The Handmade in 2018, we expected him to be the part of just the inaugural session. But he stayed through the seminar and talked to activists. He wanted to understand this world.

It was very sad, when he first got to know about his illness. I was rattled. But he was taking it easy. Later, he wrote that famous letter, saying, ‘I have surrendered to death, but I know I am going to enjoy life from now on. I am going to spend time with family and do things, which I have not done’. He did that.