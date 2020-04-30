STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manoj Bajpayee on Irrfan Khan: Feel I lost a co-traveler

Manoj has immense respect for Irrfan as "a contemporary, a colleague, co-actor and as somebody who started at the same time".

Published: 30th April 2020 12:39 AM

Actor Irrfan Khan

Actor Irrfan Khan (File Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actor Manoj Bajpayee struggles to put his thoughts into words, and says everything has just gone "haywire" ever since he heard the news of Irrfan Khan's demise.

The actor says though Irrfan wasn't his "best friend", they were connected with a very unique thread of rejection and acceptance in showbiz.

"For me to put my feelings in words and really frame it in a way that it all looks organised is tough. After hearing the news of his demise, everything went haywire mentally," Manoj told IANS.

"I don't know how to react to it. The only emotion which is happening inside of me is extreme sadness. I am so sad that it is difficult for me to even think of anything. And I feel exhausted with the heaviness that I am feeling," he added.

Manoj has immense respect for Irrfan as "a contemporary, a colleague, co-actor and as somebody who started at the same time".

"We faced similar kinds of rejections, struggles and acceptance. I feel that I lost a co-traveler. Though he was not my best friend, somewhere I felt that he was somebody whose journey was known to me and who knew my journey," said the actor, who will soon be seen in Netflix's "Mrs. Serial Killer".

Manoj continued: "It is like we were traveling in the same compartment, looking at each other from a distance but not fully knowing personally. It was enough to look at each other from a distance and admire each other. His contribution to cinema and the world of acting is going to be lauded and appreciated for very long."

Irrfan breathed his last early on Wednesday at the age of 54. Irrfan was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection earlier this week. However, unfortunately he succumbed to his ailment. The actor is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons Babil and Ayan.

