STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Sir our hat-trick is unfinished': Rishi's two-time co-actor Taapsee Pannu shares emotional tribute

Taapsee shared screen space with the late star in 'Mulk' and 2013 comedy-drama 'Chashme Baddoor'.

Published: 30th April 2020 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

Mulk

Taapsee had played the daughter-in-law of Rishi Kapoor in the film Mulk released in 2018. (YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Rishi Kapoor's 'Mulk' co-actor Taapsee Pannu shared a heart-touching picture with him on Thursday and paid her tributes on his demise with emotional anecdotes about the veteran.

The 32-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture capturing a memorable where she is seen hugging Rishi Kapoor as both smile. The photo was taken during the shooting of the 2018 movie 'Mulk' in which Taapsee essayed the role of Rishi's daughter-in-law.

"My most favourite picture with him. Worked with him twice n the kind of brash honest compliments this man gave have never left my heart n mind. Even in his bullying there was so much love that one couldn't help enjoy listening to him. The most entertaining stories came from him. the only costar of mine who could beat me in being 'brutally' honest. Sir humaari hat-trick reh gayi. I'm sure I will meet him somewhere n this hug shall be repeated with the same smile on our face," she wrote.

Taapsee also shared screen space with the late star in 2013 comedy-drama 'Chashme Baddoor'.

Rishi passed away at 8:45 am this morning after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, his family said in a statement. Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday.

IN PICS: Here are 25 unforgettable dialogues by the veteran Bollywood star

Earlier today, Amitabh Bachchan was the first to confirm the news of the demise of the 67-year-old.He was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shobita Sobhita Dhulipala.

Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, he touched heights of stardom in the film industry with iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz' and many others.

Son of Bollywood's showman Raj Kapoor and his wife Krishna Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife Neetu and children Ranbir and Riddhima. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Taapsee Pannu Rishi Kapoor Mulk Chashme Baddoor
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp