STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sudarshan Pattnaik pays tribute to Irrfan Khan with his sand art

Pattnaik took to Twitter to post a picture of the prolific sand sculpture of the departed actor along with one of the most famous dialogues from his internationally acclaimed film 'Life of Pi.'

Published: 30th April 2020 12:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

Sand art in tribute of Irrfan Khan. (Photo | Twitter / Sudarshan Pattnaik )

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As the country mourned the loss of one of the finest actors of the Indian cinema industry, renowned sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik paid tribute to Irrfan Khan with his sand art on Wednesday.

Pattnaik took to Twitter to post a picture of the prolific sand sculpture of the departed actor along with one of the most famous dialogues from his internationally acclaimed film 'Life of Pi.'

The sculpture that stood near crashing waves of Puri sea beach featured Irrfan with a film roll, a 'Miss You' note and his famous dialogue, ''...not taking a moment to say goodbye."

Irrfan Khan was known for his expressive eyes and his sculpture too had the same expressive eyes.

"Heartfelt tribute to the Bollywood legend #IrrfanKhan on his untimely demise. My SandArt at Puri beach with message "... not taking a moment to say goodbye" #RIP," Sudarshan tweeted along with the picture.

The last rites of the Padma Shri award winner were performed at the Versova cemetery earlier today.

The internationally renowned actor passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling rare cancer. He was 53. Irrfan was last seen on screen in 'Angrezi Medium'. He was not a part of the film's promotions owing to his ill health.

With critically acclaimed films like 'The Lunchbox' and 'Paan Singh Tomar' to his credit, Irrfan was regarded as one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sudarshan Pattnaik Irrfan Khan Irrfan Khan Death Irrfan Khan tribute
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp