Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67 in Mumbai's HN Reliance hospital

By Online Desk

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at 67 in HN Reliance hospital, he was admitted there by his family on Wednesday morning.

"He is no more. He has passed away," Rishi's brother Randhir Kapoor told PTI.

His death comes a day after his "D-Day" co-star Irrfan Khan passed away, also of cancer.

Three months ago, the disease claimed his sister Ritu Nanda.

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last."

"He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him," the family said in a statement.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to twitter to share the news:

T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..

I am destroyed ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

Rishi returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for his cancer in the US for almost a year.

In February, he was hospitalised twice.

He was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he was attending a family function.

At the time, he had said he was suffering from an "infection".

After his return to Mumbai, he was again admitted to a hospital with viral fever.

He was discharged soon after.

This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 30, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter to express his grief over the death of the actor:

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor. He entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career. What a terrible loss.. My condolences to the grieving family. May God bless his soul. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 30, 2020

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar offered his 'Heartfelt condolences to his family'

The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 30, 2020

Rishi, a third-generation actor of the famous Kapoor dynasty, is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, actor son Ranbir and daughter Ridhima.

Rishi made his first screen appearance as a child artiste in his father Raj Kapoor's film "Shri 420", where he appeared in the song "Pyaar hua ekraar hua."

This was followed by "Mera Naam Joker".

But it was in 1973, with the blockbuster "Bobby", again directed by his father, that he made his debut as a romantic hero.

He continued to be a favourite romantic hero for almost three decades.

His notable films as a romantic hero are "Laila Majnu", "Rafoo Chakkar", "Karz", "Chandni", "Heena" and "Saagar".

He was, however, more proud of his second innings as an actor, which he found more satisfying.

His notable films as a character artiste are "Do Dooni Chaar" with wife Neetu, "Agnipath" and "Kapoor & Sons".

The actor recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film "The Intern", also featuring Deepika Padukone.

(With PTI Inputs)