Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67 in Mumbai's HN Reliance hospital

In February, Kapoor was hospitalized twice due to his health issues. He was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he was attending a family function.

Published: 30th April 2020 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor (File photo| AFP)

By Online Desk

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at 67 in HN Reliance hospital, he was admitted there by his family on Wednesday morning.

"He is no more. He has passed away," Rishi's brother Randhir Kapoor told PTI.

Rishi was taken to the H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday.

His death comes a day after his "D-Day" co-star Irrfan Khan passed away, also of cancer.

Three months ago, the disease claimed his sister Ritu Nanda.

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last."

"He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him," the family said in a statement.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to twitter to share the news:

Rishi returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for his cancer in the US for almost a year.

In February, he was hospitalised twice.

He was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he was attending a family function.

At the time, he had said he was suffering from an "infection".

After his return to Mumbai, he was again admitted to a hospital with viral fever.

He was discharged soon after.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter to express his grief over the death of the actor:

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar offered his 'Heartfelt condolences to his family'

Rishi, a third-generation actor of the famous Kapoor dynasty, is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, actor son Ranbir and daughter Ridhima.

Rishi made his first screen appearance as a child artiste in his father Raj Kapoor's film "Shri 420", where he appeared in the song "Pyaar hua ekraar hua."

This was followed by "Mera Naam Joker".

But it was in 1973, with the blockbuster "Bobby", again directed by his father, that he made his debut as a romantic hero.

He continued to be a favourite romantic hero for almost three decades.

His notable films as a romantic hero are "Laila Majnu", "Rafoo Chakkar", "Karz", "Chandni", "Heena" and "Saagar".

He was, however, more proud of his second innings as an actor, which he found more satisfying.

His notable films as a character artiste are "Do Dooni Chaar" with wife Neetu, "Agnipath" and "Kapoor & Sons".

The actor recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film "The Intern", also featuring Deepika Padukone.

(With PTI Inputs)

