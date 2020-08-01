STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bobby Deol’s digital debut Class of ‘83 to release in August   

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is making his digital debut with the film Class of ‘83. The makers have announced that the film will be releasing on Netflix in August.

Bobby Deol. (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Class of ‘83 is backed by Shah Rukh Khan’s banner Red Chillies Entertainment, and it is directed by Atul Sabharwal. The police drama is about an honest and upright police officer-turned trainer and his students, who grapple with notions of morals and patriotism.

The film marks Red Chillies’ second collaboration with Netflix after Bard of Blood. Other than Class of ‘83, Indian series Masaba Masaba is also slated to release in August The scripted series is based on real-life moments from fashion designer Masaba Gupta’s life. It follows her background, her fashion world, and family. It will also feature her mother, actress Neena Gupta. The series is written and directed by Sonam Nair.

