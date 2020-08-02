STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anushka Sharma extends Friendship Day wishes, shares throwback picture with her childhood friends

Anushka took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback picture of herself along with some of her childhood friends.

Published: 02nd August 2020 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Anushka Sharma shared an adorable throwback picture with her childhood friends on social media and penned down a beautiful noted emphasising on the impact they all have had on her life.

Anushka Sharma shared an adorable throwback picture with her childhood friends on social media and penned down a beautiful noted emphasising on the impact they all have had on her life.

By ANI

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Friendship Day, actor Anushka Sharma shared an adorable throwback picture with her childhood friends on social media and penned down a beautiful noted emphasising on the impact they all have had on her life.

"You make a lot of friends in your life and each one of them have an important part to play in it. Knowingly or unknowingly, they all leave an impression on us," the 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actor wrote alongside a cute childhood picture with her friends in an Instagram post.

"Some of them continue to be in touch and some you think of very fondly and their memories inevitably land up bringing a smile to your face. Old friends or new, that's what they do. Bring you happiness," she added.

In the picture, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor is seen smiling as she stood along with her delirious bunch of friends, smiling and posing for the camera. The snap seems to be taken on the birthday of the actor as the backdrop is decorated with colourful ribbons and balloons.

Wishing her friends on the occasion, she further wrote: "This one is for all our friends. To the ones we have grown up with and the ones who are with us today. Wishing everyone a very happy friendship day!"

Several celebrity followers including rapper Badshah and fans liked her post that garnered more than 90 thousand likes within the first thirty minutes of being posted.

Cricketer husband Virat Kohli also liked the post and left a red heart emoji in the comments section.

Anushka Sharma Friendship Day
