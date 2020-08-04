STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ankita Lokhande's cryptic post: I cannot be bought... sold

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with former girlfriend and actress Ankita Lokhande

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with former girlfriend and actress Ankita Lokhande (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande, former girlfriend of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared a cryptic post on Instagram apparently hinting at her state of mind.

The post is a quote by writer C. Ara Campbell. "I cannot be bought, and I cannot be sold".

"They wanted me to be a million things in this Earthly lifetime, and to each I bowed and said 'Not for me I am on the Priestess Path, Goddess born and I cannot be swayed. I follow the journey of my heart and the singing of my soul; I cannot be bought, and I cannot be sold.' -Ara," read the quote shared by Ankita. Along with the quote, she used the hashtag #listeningtomyhigherself.

Recently, Ankita had shared another cryptic post on social media. The actress had posted an image that read, "Truth Wins", on her social media accounts without mentioning anything else.

The post came a day after an FIR was filed against Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty by the family of the late actor.

A team of Bihar Police who came to Mumbai to probe Sushant's death has recorded Ankita's statement.

