Bollywood lyricists appeal for proper credits 

By Express News Service

Bollywood lyricists such as Varun Grover, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Swanand Kirkire, Manoj Muntashir, and others have released a video song appealing to streaming apps and YouTube channels of music labels to credit lyricists/songwriters properly.

Titled Credit De Do Yaar, the video is directed by Varun and penned by Varun, Swanand Kirkire, and Kausar Munir. Recently, several Bollywood lyricists had criticised the lack of due credits on streaming platforms. Writers Sameer Anjaan, Neelesh Misra, Mayur Puri, Kumaar, Shellee, Anvita Dutt, Raj Shekhar, Puneet Sharma, Abhiruchi Chand, and Hussain Haidry also appear in the video.

“We are under no impression that you will remember our faces,” Varun says at the end of the appeal. “But please make sure you remember our names.” He adds that songwriters and lyricists are often removed from the credits on official platforms. “We just want them to credit us properly. If you (viewers) ever witness that a lyrics writer’s name is missing, please raise your voice and support us.”