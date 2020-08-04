STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Janhvi Kapoor to star in Hindi remake of Helen?

Janhvi Kapoor is likely to star in the Hindi remake of the Malayalam survival thriller, Helen.

Published: 04th August 2020 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor (Photo | Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)

By Express News Service

Janhvi Kapoor is likely to star in the Hindi remake of the Malayalam survival thriller, Helen. Directed by Mathukutty Xavier, the 2019 film starred Anna Ben in the lead role. It followed a part-time restaurant employee who gets locked in the freezer room. According to reports, Janhvi’s father producer Boney Kapoor has bought the Hindi remake rights of Helen.The film will be co-produced by Zee Studios and go on floors in early 2021, the reports add. The survival thriller is also being remade in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in Dhadak (2018). She also appeared in Zoya Akhtar’s short film in Ghost Stories (2019). She essays the role of former Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena in her upcoming biopic. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film is set for release on Netflix on August 12. Janhvi will also be seen in Dostana 2 and Bombay Girl. 

